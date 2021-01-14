DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $90,464.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,524.40 or 0.99788709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

