Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Reduced by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 758,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,147,000 after buying an additional 72,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $124.86 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

