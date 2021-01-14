Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $911.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to post $911.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $885.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $938.94 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $859.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

