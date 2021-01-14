Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $14,850.09 and $7.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001280 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019709 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

