Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.06.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $104.85 on Monday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3,493.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $18,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 512,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,392,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,052,217 shares of company stock worth $206,323,026. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

