Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 40.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 109,935 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.