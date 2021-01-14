DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 276 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its position in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Baidu by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 628,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,388,000 after acquiring an additional 257,916 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,204,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU stock opened at $236.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $248.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.36.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.39.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

