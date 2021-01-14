DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,917,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,550,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in C3.ai by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

AI stock opened at $143.14 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.