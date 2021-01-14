Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Short Interest Update

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of DINT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.33. 70,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,507. Davis Select International ETF has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%.

