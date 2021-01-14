DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $110.80 Average PT from Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.33.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $136,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.64. 18,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

