DBUB Group (OTCMKTS:DBUB) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of DBUB Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBUB) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64.

DBUB Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBUB)

DBUB Group Inc does not have significant business. The company intends to franchise and operate restaurants, and catering facilities. The company was formerly known as Yosen Group, Inc and changed its name to DBUB Group Inc in October 2018. DBUB Group Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, China.

