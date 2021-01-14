DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised DCC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered DCC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DCC from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DCC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 788. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

