Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPAK)

Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,580 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,774% compared to the average daily volume of 191 call options.

NYSEARCA:SPAK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.75. 107,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.43. Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.