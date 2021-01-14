Degenerator Price Tops $32.63 on Exchanges (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator token can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.00336634 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00027865 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002506 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 108.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.57 or 0.01075782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance.

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.