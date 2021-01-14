Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TACO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $363.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,922.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 164,452 shares of company stock worth $1,224,965. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 357,026 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 180,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 130.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 140,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

