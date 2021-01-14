Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 164.1% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE DEX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,767. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

In other news, VP Wayne A. Anglace sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 48,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,496.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEX. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,857,000.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

