Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. 1,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Delcath Systems worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.