Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) received a €160.00 ($188.24) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €127.91 ($150.48).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.84. Delivery Hero SE has a 1-year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

About Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

