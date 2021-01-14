Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) and Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) and Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deltagen and Bioanalytical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deltagen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bioanalytical Systems $60.47 million 2.77 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -43.29

Deltagen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioanalytical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Deltagen and Bioanalytical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deltagen N/A N/A N/A Bioanalytical Systems -7.75% -42.74% -6.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Deltagen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Deltagen and Bioanalytical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deltagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bioanalytical Systems has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Bioanalytical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bioanalytical Systems is more favorable than Deltagen.

Volatility & Risk

Deltagen has a beta of 21.81, indicating that its share price is 2,081% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deltagen beats Bioanalytical Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deltagen Company Profile

Deltagen, Inc. provides drug discovery tools and services to the biopharmaceutical industry and to the academic research community in the United States. The company offers a suite of programs designed to enhance the efficiency of drug discovery, including access to biological models, as well as small-molecule and secreted protein drug targets. It also provides target validation data in the areas of immunology and metabolic diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

