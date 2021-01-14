Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. Denbury posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 477.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock valued at $42,191,951 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEN traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.67. 614,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.