Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.93

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $11.73. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 1,644,202 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

