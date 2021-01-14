Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 121.70% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $234.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.