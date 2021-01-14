Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €49.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) received a €49.00 ($57.65) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.44 ($52.29).

DWNI opened at €41.53 ($48.86) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.86. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

About Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

