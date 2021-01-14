Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,330.00

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and last traded at GBX 1,360 ($17.77), with a volume of 1976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,270 ($16.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,012.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.75. Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

About Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

