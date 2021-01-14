DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $14,465,133.41 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,233 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.18, for a total value of $4,263,407.94.

On Thursday, October 29th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20.

DXCM stock traded down $10.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $352.08. The company had a trading volume of 888,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.17. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.83.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

