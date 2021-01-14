DEXTools Trading Up 19.3% Over Last Week (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. DEXTools has a market cap of $9.64 million and $254,780.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00105305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00227264 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000625 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,847.84 or 0.85751643 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,131,056 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.