DHT’s (DHT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a research note released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a $7.40 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut DHT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $855.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. Research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $5,983,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289,367 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 797.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 254,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 225,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 994.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 211,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

