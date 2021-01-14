Dialog Semiconductor’s (DLGNF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

DLGNF stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.42 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

