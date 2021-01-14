DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,749,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DigitalTown stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. DigitalTown has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

DigitalTown Company Profile

DigitalTown, Inc provides integrated search, community, and commerce platform for Web and mobile devices. The company offers DigitalTown platform that supports online and mobile communities. Its platform provides content search services; enables communities to stay informed, as well as to connect and communicate with other members of the community; provides online commerce solution for merchants; offers courier and delivery management solutions; and provides integrated administrative tools for managing content, community, and commerce.

