Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The strong momentum is attributed to better-than-expected bottom line results for two consecutive quarters. In third-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Earnings growth was driven by margin improvement and lower expenses, despite decline in sales. Aggressive measures to lower excess inventory owing to pandemic-led decline in demand aided gross margin. While it realized cost-savings in all expense categories, decline in payroll expense due to reduced store operating hours aided the bottom line. This helped reduce operating expense by $100 million in the fiscal third quarter. However, Soft sales trends and retail traffic have been hurting the company’s top lines in the past few months due to the pandemic.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $72.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after buying an additional 61,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

