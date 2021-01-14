Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Down 6%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s share price were down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 38,328,270 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 37,107,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 103,794.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

