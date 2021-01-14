Discovery Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,474% compared to the average volume of 325 call options.

Discovery stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,552,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.7% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 276,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 33.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,945,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.