Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,095,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $43.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBC. BidaskClub raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

