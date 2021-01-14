Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 196,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMO opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $536.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

