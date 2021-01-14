Diversified Trust Co Invests $215,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

