Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 10,436 Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

