Diversified Trust Co Sells 4,141 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

