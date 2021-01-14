Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,064,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 445,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 419.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 274,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 234,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,418,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,193,000 after acquiring an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

ALKS stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.