DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report sales of $406.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.92 million and the highest is $407.80 million. DocuSign reported sales of $274.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.37.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after buying an additional 438,507 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.25. 2,694,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -212.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.97.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.