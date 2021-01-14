Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading Up 5.9%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) shares shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.44. 436,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 255,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $648.81 million, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

