Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,955 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $43,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

