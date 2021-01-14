Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $116.44 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $116,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,059,000 after buying an additional 277,914 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2,026.8% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $1,651,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.98. 168,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $287.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

