Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $35.84 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,368,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183,539 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $35,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 570.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth $60,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.98. 100,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.84.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

