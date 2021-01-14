Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,976 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $31,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 892,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 158,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,429,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after buying an additional 94,341 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.04. The stock had a trading volume of 147,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,315. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

