Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

