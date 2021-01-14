Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 114,813 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,813 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $64,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 93,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.