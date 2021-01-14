DPW Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 21,287 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 510% compared to the average volume of 3,489 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DPW traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,982. DPW has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15.

Get DPW alerts:

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DPW in the third quarter worth $599,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DPW in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DPW during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.