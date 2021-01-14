DragonVein Market Capitalization Reaches $6.54 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $923,023.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,146.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.61 or 0.01322260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.22 or 0.00557440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043888 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00167647 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

