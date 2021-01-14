Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading Up 6.5%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.11. 248,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 265,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $855,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $58,955.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,066 shares of company stock worth $1,606,426. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

