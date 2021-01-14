Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drive Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of Drive Shack stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,673. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $166.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Drive Shack will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

